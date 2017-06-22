Channel 4's First Dates looking for Bridlington singletons for new series

Are you looking for love? Well you Well you could be in luck as Channel 4's First Dates are looking for people from Bridlington to appear on the show.

Producers of the popular dating show are to start casting next month ahead of a new series of both First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

The original First Dates format sees singletons paired up with potential love matches over dinner at the Paternoster Chop House restaurant in London, hosted by Fred Sirieix.

First Dates Hotel sees the daters will meet them for dinner in a hotel in France. If sparks fly, they'll get to stay on at the hotel and go on a second date.

Auditions for the shows will take place in Manchester on July 1 with people interested needing to fill in an application online here.

Applicants must be single and over the age of 18.