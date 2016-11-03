Chance to claim REYTAs glory

The countdown has begun in the search for the region’s top tourism businesses with the launch of the 2017 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (the REYTAs) by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire.

Regarded as the tourism “Oscars”, the REYTAs honour the very best, from major visitor attractions and events to hotels and accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes, food retailers and producers.

2015s Remarkable Visitor Attraction joint winner RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

Now in the eight year, the awards are now well established on the calendar.

And for the second year running, Yorkshire Regional Newspapers, publishers of The Bridlington Free Press will be backing the awards as sponsors of the category to find the best holiday park or holiday village in the region.

Editor Ed Asquith said: “We are delighted to be associated with the REYTAs and look forward to featuring some of East Yorkshire’s finest tourism businesses within our pages. These are important awards that honour the best of the best and we would really love to hear from our readers what they think in the run-up to the big night.”

New categories unveiled this time include the Remarkable Family Friendly Experience, which is open to any food service, accommodation provider or visitor attraction that specialises in serving the family market, and the Remarkable Hull and East Yorkshire Passion Award for Arts and Culture.

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire, large and small, and is free to enter by visiting www.hullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta and then following the links to fill in a simple entry form. Shortlisting in each category will take place after the closing date which is followed by mystery shopping ,where appropriate, to determine the winner.

The categories up for grabs are: Hotel Accommodation; Bed and Breakfast; Self Catering Provider; Taste of East Yorkshire; Cuppa/Afternoon Tea; Restaurant; Pub; Conference and Meeting Venue; Holiday Park/Holiday Village; Newcomer; Visitor Attraction/Experience; Tourism Event; Family Friendly Experience; Hull & East Yorkshire Passion for Arts and Culture; and East Yorkshire Passion.

The closing date is 27 January, 2017, ahead of the finals night on 30 March, 2017.