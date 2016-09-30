Chamber work set to affect town hall weddings

Bridlington Town Hall’s council chamber will cease hosting weddings next year after essential maintenance work was confirmed to be taking place.

This comes after East Riding of Yorkshire Council-owned Bridlington Spa applied for a licence to host marriages with steps already being taking to ensure they are ready if the application is successful.

An East Riding Council spokesman said: “The council is carrying out essential building works and alterations at the town hall in Bridlington.

“The ceremony room will continue to be available during the course of the works, which are expected to start in spring 2017. Unfortunately the Council Chamber will be unavailable for weddings once the works have started.”

Couples who are affected by the maintenance are being offered alternative accommodation at the smaller ceremony room within the town hall, Sewerby Hall or at The Spa if the licence is given the green light.

Andrew Aldis, The Spa general manager, said: “We have installed a centre aisle in the theatre which is wide enough for a bride and groom so up to 270 guests can watch the happy couple tie the knot on stage.”

The South Marine Drive complex already hosts wedding receptions with Andrew saying they have up to three enquiries a week from soon-to-be brides and grooms.

“We have always wanted to have weddings at The Spa but there are a number of reasons including our concert schedule which has stopped us previously,” he said.

“The Spa is the best place in Bridlington to get married. We have a fantastic building with access to areas of The Spa not usually in the public access.

“The pictures at the seaside will be amazing so couples would certainly remember a spectacular day.”

Fixed price packages are currently being discussed at the venue where couples can have their whole day on the doorstep of the beach.

The Spa has hosted big occasions in the past such as Oasis but Andrew and the team are excited at the prospect of being part of someone’s special day.

He said: “We have held family occasions like anniversaries in the past but weddings would be the cherry on the top.

“It is also about memories with people 30 or 50 years down the line being able to look back and remember celebrating the happiest day of their lives with us.”

The application to host marriages/partnership ceremonies has been submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council with a decision expected within the coming weeks.

Anyone wishing to see the application can do so at Bridlington Customer Service Centre at the town hall.