Chairman’s Awards: Time to nominate

Do you know someone in Bridlington who deserves to be nominated for one of the area’s most prestigious awards.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is inviting people to put names forward for its Chairman’s Awards, which are given to individuals, businesses and projects that have helped improve the county over the past year.

Council chairman Cllr John Dennis said: “Many people give up their own time to work for others in a voluntary capacity with no thought of reward and without their efforts many of the good things that we take for granted would not happen.

“I’d urge people to think about their communities and think if there are people and businesses who may fit this description and if so consider nominating them for a Chairman’s Award.”

The five categories are:

 community – recognises group and individuals for their contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project

 built heritage – celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated and restored

 environment – recognises projects that have made an impact in the environment

 business – recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish

 sport – celebrates local talent and commitment to sports clubs and activities.

For more information, or to submit a nomination go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk or contact Sarah Asquith on 01482 393260.

The awards will be presented by Cllr Dennis, at Bridlington Spa in May.