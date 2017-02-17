Centre donates shoes and clothes

Staff at Bridlington’s shopping centre have donated hundreds of items left in a vacant store to two charities based nearby.

Unwanted clothes and shoes had been left in the former Street Cred unit in the centre of the Promenades Shopping Centre.

The centre was having a clear-out as it prepares to welcome Jerome’s Cafe to the empty unit next month.

The clothes and shoes have been donated to the British Heart Foundation shop, just a few doors down in the centre, and also to Age UK, which has brances on Prospect Street and Promenade.

Matt Anthony, assistant manager at the British Heart Foundation’s Bridlington branch, said he was delighted the centre had chosen the store as one of the charities to receive the goods to prepare for the arrival of Jerome’s.

He said: “We are extremely grateful to The Promenades for this generous donation.

“As the UK’s leading funder of life-saving heart research, donations like this are helping the BHF to raise urgently-needed funds.

“Heart disease is the UK’s single biggest killer but through our research we can continue the fight against heart disease, so that nobody has to die prematurely from this devastating disease.

“Having a clear-out and donating your unwanted items to BHF shops really does help to save lives – it’s as simple as that.”

Jerome’s, an 80-seat cafe, will open next month, selling cakes, sandwiches, coffees and ice creams