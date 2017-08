CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to following a number of burglaries in Bridlington has been released.

Humberside Police has launched an appeal to find the male in the image. They would like to speak to in relation to burglaries in Viking Road and Thixendale Road.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting log 110 of 26/8/17 if you have any information.