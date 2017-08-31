CCTV appeal following Bridlington assault

A CCTV appeal has been launched to trace the man police want to speak to in connection with an alleged assault.

Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault in a fast food outlet in Bessingby, Bridlington.

The incident is said to have happened at around 1.30am on Thursday August 24.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "If you know who this is please call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 16/33072/17.

"Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."