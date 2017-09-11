CCTV appeal after masked man entered shop with an axe

A man wearing a mask and carrying an axe demanded money from a shop in Driffield.

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a robbery at the Spar on Eastgate North around 10.30pm on 8 September.

The man, who had an axe in his hand, demanded the till to be opened. The shopkeeper fought off the offender and suffered minor injuries to his hand. The intruder ran out of the store towards Scarborough Road.

As well as the mask the man was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and gloves. The axe had a yellow handle.

Detective Sergeant Tom Napier from Bridlington investigation team said: "We are very keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as soon as possible due to the violent nature of this incident. We want to hear from anyone who may know who he is. If anyone recognises him from these CCTV pictures please contact us immediately."

If anyone has any information as to the identification of the man, they can call us on the non-emergency number of 101 quoting log number 510 of 08/09/2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.