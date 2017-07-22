Casting on at Spotlight

Members of the cast at the Spotlight Theatre are casting on between performances to knit blankets for the RSPCA.

Cast members of Fiddler on the Roof have just completed a set of blankets that they began during the sell-out run of the musical.

St Oswald’s Church, Flamborough, kicked things off by donating a bag of wool.

Before long members were knitting and purling squares which director Pauline Pope then stitched together.

Because they are dog lovers they decided to donate the blankets to the RSPCA.

Pauline said: ‘It’s important for cast members to bond and this obviously happens naturally during the rehearsal process. But the knitting added something extra. There was a real sense of camaraderie amongst the knitters.”