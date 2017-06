A break in at a Bridlington cafe has sparked a police appeal to trace a man who stole cash from the till and tip jar.

Humberside Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who broke into a Bridlington café on Sunday June 11.

A spokesperson of the police said: "The incident happened at the Bridge Street venue between 5pm on Sunday, June 11 and 7.10am the following day."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 16/11396/17.