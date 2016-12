A car has landed on its roof after leaving the road and coming to rest on a pavement in Bridlington.

Humberside Police were called by the ambulance service to Marton Road at 3.20pm today (Wednesday December 28).

Police said it is not thought that there have been any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: "The silver BMW is off the main carriageway and one lane of Marton Road is blocked by the fire and ambulance services."

The spokesman said there are not thought to have been any serious injuries.

They added that no other vehicles were involved.

More to follow.