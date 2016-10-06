Capturing beauty of Bempton with words

Writers and poets in the Bridlington area are being invited to join an event at RSPB Bempton to capture the majesty of the cliffs in words.

Award-winning author Sue Wilsea will be encouraging writers of all abilities to describe the wonders of the cliff tops at a creative writing workshop.

She will be leading a half-day session in the Seabird Centre on Thursday 20 October for anyone who enjoys writing in any of its forms – prose, poetry and even scriptwriting.

The Wild Words event will start at 10.30am.

Sue has a wealth of experience in writing and teaching and has been involved in projects in a wide range of venues – from prisons to universities. She promises the session will be entertaining as well as informative as she reveals new ways of developing your skills and offers professional feedback.

Visitor experience manager Sarah Aitken said: “This is an exciting new venture.

“The cliff tops are guaranteed to set imaginations running wild – who wouldn’t be inspired by towering cliffs, crashing waves and wind-buffeted seabirds.

“Sue’s skills will help funnel all that inspiration into some impressive pieces of writing.

“Bempton Cliffs, with its dramatic setting and spectacular views along the coast, is sure to set creative juices bubbling, and the last of the gannets on the cliffs are also certain to make fascinating subjects.

“Who knows where the session might lead.

“One of Sue’s former students, Jane Lovering, won the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Novel of the Year Award in 2012.”

The four-hour workshop takes place in the Seabird Centre at Bempton Cliffs, includes a light lunch and costs £30.

Booking is essential on 01262 422212.

Email sarah.aitken@rspb.org.uk to find out more information about Wild Words.