Can you play starring role in new TV talent show?

BBC1 is piloting a Saturday night competition format in which 100 singers will show their level of appreciation for hopefuls by joining in with their performance.

Endemol Shine UK indie Remarkable Television will produce the non-TX pilot this summer.

If successful, it is destined for a Saturday night slot on BBC1.

Remarkable Television managing director James Fox said the format is more akin to a “singing tournament” than the search-for-a-star formats already out there.

He described it as a warm-hearted show in which the spectacle and “wall of sound” created by the hundred singers standing up to join in with the best performers will cause a “hairs on the back of your neck moment”.

All Together Now (w/t) will see amateur performers take to the stage to perform in front of an audience of 100 great singers.

If any of the 100 like what they hear, they can stand up and join in. The greater the number that sing along, the higher the contestant’s score.

The pilot was ordered by controller of entertainment commissioning Kate Phillips and commissioning editor Rachel Ashdown.

Casting for the pilot is due to start imminently and it will be filmed at Dock 10 in Salford this summer.

Fox said: “All Together Now is the ultimate in feel-good entertainment with big voices, big laughs and even bigger personalities. We can’t wait to get everyone up on their feet and singing along!”

The format was devised by Remarkable Television’s in-house creative team.

The executive producers for Remarkable are Fox, Claire Horton and Dom Waugh. The series producer is Marc Bassett.

Remarkable is responsible for a raft of gameshow formats including Channel 4’s The Million Pound Drop and BBC1’s Pointless.