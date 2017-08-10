Can you identify moped rider who injured dog?

A dog suffered serious injuries when it was hit by this man riding a moped.

Police are trying to track down the rider, who they say jumped a red light before the accident and fled from the scene without stopping.

Can you identify this rider?

The incident happened last Friday, at around 2pm, near the entrance to Tesco on Hilderthorpe Road.

The dog was with its owner and was crossing the road when all traffic has stopped. The moped ignored the red light, collided with the dog and dragged it a short distance. Police said the pet suffered ‘life-changing injuries’.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and the moped, which had no numberplate, made off down Olinda Road.

Witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting log 360 of August 4 with any information about the rider.