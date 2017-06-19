Can you help? Cash stolen from Bridlington arcade

Numerous machines at a Bridlington amusement arcade were forced open and money stolen.

Humberside Police is appealing to find whoever is responsible for breaking into a Bridlington amusement arcade, forcing open numerous machines to steal the money contained inside.

The incident happened at an amusement arcade on the Esplanade in Bridlington just after midnight on the morning of June 12.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 16/11368/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.