Cameras to stop attacks on drivers

Taxis in Bridlington could soon be fitted with security cameras to protect drivers from attacks by drunken thugs.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is expected to launch a scheme where CCTV cameras will be fitted inside new licenced vehicles.

The authority said there has been a “noticeable increase” in the number of applications to become a licenced driver in recent months.

The council is also proposing a host of new safeguarding measures.

Among these are:

○ The implementation of additional safeguarding protections including mandatory safeguarding and child sexual exploitation training for all new and existing drivers.

○ The publication on the council’s website of the names of drivers /operators who have their licences suspended or revoked as well as informing neighbouring authorities.

○ Strengthening of immigration checks on those with a period of residency outside the UK. Including those drivers who return to their home country for three months or more.

Other proposals include the consideration of a “livery” for new hackney carriage vehicles, the training of private hire and taxi operators on licencing law and their responsibilities, and a “review of hackney carriage fares for bank holiday weekends and fares after 8pm, following customer complaints as to the cost on these occasions”.

And a special fund could be establishing to assist drivers “who often find themselves at more risk of harm from individuals under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

The fund would assist with the first 24 hours that a driver is unable to work as a result of an assault or damage to their vehicle.

The authority will look to require CCTV in all new or replacement licensed vehicles from April 2017, to protect both drivers and their passengers.