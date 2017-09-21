Cafe to mark Homeless Day

Bridlington’s Kingfisher Cafe will be opening to the public on World Homeless Day next month to showcase the work it does for rough sleepers.

The cafe in West Steet opens five days a week, serving free hot meals for the homeless, as well as selling refreshments to members of the public.

Chair Rosemary French said: “The cafe is run solely by volunteers who give their time to not only cater for the homeless but provide quality meals at excellent prices to the general public.

“All money made from the meals or from fundraising is used directly for the homeless, needy and vulnerable of our town.

“Along with meal provision we offer practical support, information, bedding, clothing, start up packs for those going into accommodation and a sympathetic, non judgemental ear.”

World Homeless Day on Tuesday, October 10 and the Kingfisher Cafe will be open from 10.00am to 3.00pm.