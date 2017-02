Cadets from Bridlington 252 Squadron Air Training Corps will be urging dog owners to clean up after their pets over the next few weeks.

As part of their work towards the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Awards, Cadets Cassia Edwards, Ryan Chapman, William Noble (picture above with warrant officer Bob Hill) and Jessica Kimberly will be spraying stencils on pavements and placing dog fouling signs on lamp-posts and bins.

The cadets have teamed up with the town council to carry out the work.