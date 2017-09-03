Cadets fly flags for regatta

Members of the Ship’s company from Bridlington Sea Cadets turned out bright and early every day during the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club’s 160th Regatta week.

At 8am and 8pm each day, cadets raised the club’s pennant, blue ensign, and an array of signal flags.

The cadets raise the flag outside the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club.

Steve Stanton, Commodore of the RYYC, said: “The flag ceremony has been a tradition for over a hundred years during regatta week but it has been quite an informal affair.

“Now the Sea Cadets meet at the club house every Tuesday we thought they might take over the duties and make it more official.

“They did an amazing job. Turning out at 8am everyday must have been a shock.

“I bet most of the kids didn’t know that hour existed during the holidays.”

Each day two cadets raised or lowered the flags depending on the time of day, while another piped the ‘still’ on a bosuns call – a traditional whistle used by the royal navy to signal different events during the ships working day.

The cadets also lent a hand at the club’s well attended cocktail party, serving canapes to the competing sailors during the celebrations.

Executive Petty Officer Martin Jolly said: “We were delighted to be involved. It gave the cadets a glimpse of a competitive side to sailing and got them involved with the RYYC who have been so helpful to us giving us a place to meet on a Tuesday night”.

l Send in your club reports to newsdesk@bridlingtonfreepress.co.uk to see them featured in the Free Press.