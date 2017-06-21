Businesses urged to ‘take Bridlington forward as a great destination’

The ongoing work to regenerate Bridlington and the support available to locla businesses will be highlighted at two events next week.

Bridlington Renaissance Partnership will be looking back at its work over the past year, and outlining its priorities for the next 12 months at its AGM next Thursday.

Held at Bridlington Spa, there will be a presentation on the major projects which are ongoing in the town, and it is open to the public from 6pm.

Cllr Andy Burton, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s porfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery, said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council is pleased to support the work of renaissance partnerships which provide a genuine opportunity for local people to be actively involved in many aspects of improving the economic wellbeing of their local area.

“The input of local partners is invaluable and enables the council to support innovative approaches to local economic growth.

“We really appreciate the fact local people are prepared to give their own time and effort in the interests of improving their community.”

Before that, Bridlington Business Forum is holding its next open meeting at The Spa on Tuesday evening.

The forum is now in its fifth year and continues to go from strength to strength.

Tuesday’s meeting will feature updates on the transport improvements in the town centre, a report on retail crime from Humberside Police and details of business support services offered the council.

Cllr Burton said: “The forum is a way that local businesses can work together, and also with the council, for the benefit of the town as a whole.

“I would urge all businesses to come along and get involved to take Bridlington forward as a great destination.”

Doors open at 5.15pm for tea and coffee, with the opportunity for informal networking before the meeting starts at 6pm.

For more information, contact Bridlington Renaissance on 01482 391708.