Where will the Travelodge be built?

Travelodge has revealed it is looking for a site for its first Bridlington hotel – but where?

The hotel chain announced last week that it is searching for a site for its first Bridlington Travelodge.

Wilson's Amusements (corner of regent terrace on Esplanade)

Four viable options were put to Travelodge which they have not confirmed or denied.

These include: the former Royal British Legion Club, in Hilderthorpe Road (which has been sold subject to planning permission); Hilderthorpe Road Coach Park; Wilson Amusements, in Esplanade; and former Somerfield supermarket in Promenade, which was recently vacated by Bridlington Contemporary Gallery.

Last year, there was speculation that Travelodge had bought the land on the Esplanade after planning permission was granted to construct a 60-bedroom seafront hotel to replace Wilson’s Amusements.

But at the time, Travelodge distanced itself from the rumours and denied the purchase.

The Royal British Legion club was demolished in 2015

The news comes as Premier Inn, which is building on the former Beaconsfield Car Park, has revealed to the Free Press it is set to open to customers in February next year with 45 new jobs.

And the second national company’s proposed investment in the town has received positive feedback.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, says East Riding of Yorkshire Council has welcomed the announcement. He said: “The visitor economy of Bridlington continues to grow and with that comes the need to increase the level and quality of accommodation. The addition of chains, such as Travelodge, helps to diversify the offer available.

“The council is happy to meet with Travelodge to discuss their requirements and help identify possible locations for a new hotel. As well as benefitting tourism, a new hotel would create employment opportunities and also support the local construction industry.”

Artists using the former Somerfield supermarket as a gallery have had to leave the premises recently

But although many have taken it as good news, some do have their reservations.

Mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Cyril Marsburg, said: “It shows that people are now taking an interest in Bridlington which can only be a good thing.

“On the down side is what affect it will have on guest houses but I think it’s a different audience. Some people don’t want to stay in a hotel and will always prefer a guest house. A negative is the parking. The county council have taken Beaconsfield car park away which is ridiculous. It’s a nightmare to try and get parked at the moment. It will be great but people just have to suffer the consequences at the moment.”

He also hopes that more investment from national chains will go some way to encouraging big retailers to the town and kick-start work on the Marina. While Paul Cooper, owner of Victoria Guest House and vice-president of the Bridlington Tourism Association, said Bridlington has a lot of potential for the future: “If they do come to Bridlington, then I just hope that it turns out to be a positive thing for the town, providing jobs and accommodation for the Bridlington SPA to bring larger events, which in turn should help the local shops, B&Bs, guest houses and self catering.

The council wants to move the coach park from Hilderthorpe Road. Could this site be viable?

“One concern is that they find a suitable place to build on and they provide their own parking, which is not on an existing carpark, unlike the recent build of the Premier Inn.”

The proposed Bridlington hotel is one of 12 locations selected as part of Travelodge’s Yorkshire hotel expansion programme.

Tony O’Brien, Travelodge UK Property Director, said: “As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Bridlington there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price.

“To meet this growing need we are actively looking for our first hotel site in Bridlington, which is very exciting.”

While plans for a Travelodge are still at an early stage, work on the new 80-bedroom Premier Inn has begun. A spokesperson for Premier Inn, said: “Bridlington is an exciting location and as well as attracting visitors to the area, the hotel will create 45 permanent jobs.We are looking forward to opening our doors to customers in February 2018.”