Welcome sight as golfers help lifeboat station

As Bridlington’s new lifeboat station takes shape, state-of-the-art binoculars have been installed so the crew can keep a close eye on what’s going on out at sea.

The money raised at this year’s Seaside Pro-Am competition at Bridlington Golf Club was donated to the RNLI to buy the equipment.

David Dowson, chairman of the competition sponsors, said: “Lloyd Dowson were delighted to make the Bridlington RNLI their chosen charity for the Seaside Pro-Am as they are such an instrumental part of the community. We even have a Lloyd Dowson team member, Grant Walkington, who is part of the lifeboat crew.

“It is always good to see how funds raised help to support an organisation and the binoculars which have been purchased will be a great asset to the crew as they will enable them to have improved visibility when monitoring the bay.”