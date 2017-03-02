Vote for Bridlington boat in fishing awards

Bridlington has two hopes for success in the Fishing News Awards – and Free Press readers can help by voting in a public poll in one of the categories.

The UK’s only fishing industry awards programme revealed its shortlists earlier this week and the Isobella M BM 220 is in contention for New Boat of the Year.

It is described as a “potting catamaran designed to deliver enhanced levels of crew comfort, safety and working efficiencies when fishing brown crab and lobsters on grounds up to 40 miles”.

You can vote at www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards to ensure the title comes to Bridlington. The closing date is April 28.

Jordan Harrison has been shortlisted for Young Fisherman of the Year, which is not subject to a public vote.

He has been working in the fishing industry since he started out helping on a friend’s potting boat in Bridlington harbour.

After leaving school, Jordan applied for an apprenticeship place with Whitby Fishing School, and his enthusiasm, combined with a genuine passion for the catching sector of the fishing industry, saw him receive the George Traves Excellence Award in recognition for his outstanding contribution and dedication to the fishing industry.

The nomination says: “Over the past six months he has worked industriously training new crewmembers on safety requirements. Jordan is well known and highly regarded in his local harbour, not only for his hard work, values and keen fishing knowledge, but also for his pleasant, kind, and calm demeanour.

“Jordan helps everyone with whom he works, supporting them to perform to their best ability, clearly showing attributes of a natural leader.”

The winners will be announced in Aberdeen in May.