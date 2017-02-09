Use Wolds to bring in more visitors

More boutique B&Bs, a clearer link with the Yorkshire Wolds and better marketing of festivals could all help bring more visitors to Bridlington, a report has claimed.

The suggestions were made in the East Riding Tourism Accommodation Study 2016, which also said the town should look at more ‘novel/unique experiences’ such as kite surfing or watersports lessons.

The study said a large-scale hotel, such as the one being considered as part of the Yorkshire Marina project and the planned Premier Inn, was essential if Bridlington was to thrive as a report.

The report was prepared by AECOM and presented to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet last week.

It said David Hockney’s artwork, the Tour de Yorkshire and Hull’s role as the UK City of Culture had helped to raise the profile of the county.

But it highlighted other areas which could be capitalised upon to bring more visitors to stay in Bridlington.

It said the town should ‘encourage high quality restaurants-with-rooms and boutique-style guest houses’.

And the report urged Bridlington’s hotels and guest houses to use the beauty of the Wolds as more of a selling point, as well as doing more to attract tourists outside the usual summer season.

“There are opportunities to strengthen the attractions, assets and activities sector to promote unique experiences and more out-of-season visits - walking trails, cycling trails, wildlife, heritage attractions - and to build upon the growing reputation of the festivals and events programme across the East Riding,” it said.

“This will support accommodation providers, and there are significant opportunities that will need to be maximised following on from Hull’s City of Culture status and legacy.”

The study had been commissioned because the previous one had been carried out seven years ago and the challenges involved had changed hugely in that time.

Other recommedations included:

○ Encourage further refurbishment and upgrades to improve the quality of all types of accommodation.

○ Encourage investment in amenities associated with holiday parks, including more touring provision, improving children’s play amenities and making the sites