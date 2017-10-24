Thousands to get faster broadband

Faster broadband is on its way to parts of Bridlington and some of the neighbouring villages.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses will get access to faster speeds when fibre broadband is rolled out to 50 areas around the East Riding.

The list, released by the Boradband East Riding Partnership this week, includes Bridlington, Atwick, Bewholme, Carnaby, Grindale and Skipsea.

Cllr Jonathan Owen, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council welcomes the news that even more homes and businesses in the East Riding will benefit from superfast broadband, but we know that there is still more to do.

“Good, reliable internet connection is vitally important to many aspects of modern life, whether that be keeping in contact with family and friends or for businesses to remain competitive and provide timely services and products for customers.

“As the switchover to superfast is not automatic, the council strongly advises people to check their postcode at broadband.eastriding.gov.uk to identify if they are eligible to switch over and to then shop around for the best deal with an internet service provider of their choice.”