Taking our cliffs to the capital for flower show

Flamborough Head will take centre stage in one of the gardens at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

The Welcome To Yorkshire entry has enjoyed plenty of success in previous years and its 2017 design has been inspired by the county’s coastline.

The garden will feature cliffs with the same geological composition as Flamborough Head itself, while the plants, flowers and herbs used in the garden will be those which grow in and around the coastal area.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “Our eighth garden at Chelsea will showcase the rugged beauty of Yorkshire’s stunning coastline by recreating its key elements in the heart of the capital.

“The inclusion of a beach, cliffs and large water feature make it our most ambitious garden yet. With a designer as accomplished and decorated as Tracy Foster, we know this will be another show-stopping garden and will no doubt tempt the thousands of Chelsea visitors to come and experience Yorkshire for themselves.”

Chelsea Flower Show takes place in late May, and the Yorkshire garden will also feature a ruinbased on Whitby Abbey, a real beach and the sea.

Award-winning designer Tracy Foster, from Sheffield, said she had taken inspiration from ‘the freshness and wildness’ of Flamborough.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to sharing the unique beauty of the Yorkshire coast with everyone at the show. I’m fascinated by how the geology and geography of an area influences the species that grow there, wildlife that lives there, what can be farmed here and how the whole character of the landscape has developed throughout history.

“Researching this garden has been a pure pleasure, as there has been so much to find out and enjoy.”