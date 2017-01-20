Summer was a record-breaker for Yorkshire

Yorkshire welcomed a record number of tourists during the summer of 2016.

The amount of people staying overnight rose by more than a fifth and visitor numbers increeasd by 12%, soaring to the highest levels since records began in 1961.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is incredible news and testament to the hard work being done by Welcome to Yorkshire and the businesses within the county to make Yorkshire very much front of mind domestically and internationally.

“Events like the Tour de Yorkshire, 2019 UCI Road World Championships as well as Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds, Great Yorkshire Show and Yorkshire Festival, all help to showcase what Yorkshire has to offer. The profile of the county has never been higher and we will keep working to promote the county as the number one visitor destination.”

Visit Britain’s statistics show almost 5,000,000 overnight stays were recorded in Yorkshire between July and September. Spend was also up 14% on last year to £194 million.

Tourists from Germany, Australia and the USA topped the list of overseas visitors.