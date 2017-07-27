Store steps back in time for birthday

Leg-warmers, neon wristbands, perms and shoulder pads were back in fashion at a Bridlington store for one day only.

The town’s B&Q branch celebrated its 30th anniversary this week, and staff donned outfits from 1987 to celebrate the occasion.

The B&Q team in Bridlington

Three of the workers, Donna Hutson, Steve Robinson and Debbie Tindall, have worked at the store from day one and Donna even dug out her original staff uniform for the celebration.

Staff tucked into a birthday cake and served tea and coffee to customers, in exchange for donations to charity in memory of a former colleague.