Store closes as firm is liquidated

Discount clothing chain Store Twenty One has gone into liquidation, closing more than 100 shops, including its one in Bridlington.

The branch in the Promenades Shopping Centre was closed at the weekend and newly appointed centre manager Carl Brown confirmed: “Store Twenty One has gone into liquidation on a national scale and has closed 122 stores, including The Promenades Shopping Centre store, with immediate effect.

“It is always unfortunate to see a retailer leave. Despite this, The Promenades continues to see an increase in footfall week-on-week as the summer approaches and more people visit Bridlington.

“Now we are gearing up to host our action-packed line-up of events to keep families entertained for free during the school holidays.”

It is thought that around 900 jobs have been lost nationally with the closure of the final 122 stores. Another 200 branches has shut last year.

Store Twenty-One moved into the Promenades as part of a revamp of the centre in 2011, when Sports Direct and Poundland also took over outlets in the precinct.