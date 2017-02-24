Spa to host area’s biggest tourism show

The area’s biggest tourism trade show takes place at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday.

There will be more than 60 quality stands at the 2017 Yorkshire Coast Expo and a number of workshop to help small businesses.

The event is organised by tourism associations in Bridlington and Scarborough and the two resorts take it in turns to host the show each year.

Organiser Andrew Warner said: “If you want to see and sample quality products and services available to you as an accommodation, tourism service provider or proprietor of a restaurant, café and pub, then you should be at the Spa for an enjoyable and informative day out.

“This exhibition gives companies in the hospitality infra-structure industries a chance to showcase and demonstrate their latest products and services to accommodation providers and other tourism professionals in the Bridlington and Scarborough areas.”

One of the highlights will be a cookery demonstration by Michelin-starred chef James Mackenzie, of the Pipe and Glass at South Dalton.

The Expo will be officially opened at 11am by Cllr Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Throughout the day, there will be speed networking provided by Raithwaite Hall on customer service and spa treatments, Karen Spencer on managing holiday cottages and a session with the Federation of Small Businesses.

Kindly sponsored by Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors, it runs until 4pm. Admission is free but tickets must be booked in advance from www.YorkshireCoastExpo.com/tickets