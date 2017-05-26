Spa boat has a new home on dry land

Remember the old boats from the lake which used to be next to Bridlington Spa?

The site has been taken up by the town’s new lifeboat station, which is under construction and the boats were auctioned off earlier this year.

Boat number two from the old Spa lake has a new home

One of them is enjoying a new lease of life as the centrepiece of a display at a local business.

West BS bought boat number two and Amanda Rowe has restored the vessel over recent months.

It is now on display as part of the company’s landscaping showroom on Bessingby Industrial Estate.