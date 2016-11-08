Snap up a piece of Bridlington history

How would you like a piece of Bridlington’s tourism history in your back garden?

For years, families loved to ride in the small boats on the boating lake on the south promenade, near to The Spa, while they were on holiday in the resort.

The pool is now another attraction which has become part of Bridlington’s past, rather than its future, and the town’s new lifeboat station is taking shape on the site.

But local people are being offered the chance to buy one of the 12 boats which brought so much pleasure to so many visitors in years gone by.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has this week announced plans to sell the miniature fleet to the highest bidders.

Its foreshores team says although the boats are no longer in working order, it is a ‘great opportunity’ to give the beloved boats a new home and suggests they would make a great feature for a garden.

Kirsty Dingle, foreshores facility manager, said: “The Foreshores Team have 12 boats available for purchase, but please be aware that these boats are in a used condition and will require some TLC from their new owners.

“All of the mechanical parts of the boats have been removed and only the wooden frame of the boat is available to purchase.”

If you live within five miles of Bridlington and make a winning bid in the auction, your boat will be delivered to you free of charge.

Anyone further afield will incur a small delivery charge. It will also be the buyer’s responsibility to ensure that the boats can be moved from the delivery vehicle to their property.

Anyone wishing to own a piece of Bridlington’s seafront history should submit a blind bid to the Foreshores Office at Princess Mary Promenade, South Marine Drive, Bridlington YO15 3LG, or by email to foreshores@eastriding.gov.uk as an attachment.

All bids must be submitted by midnight on Wednesday, November 30, and all bids will be opened the following day.

For any further details, contact the foreshores office on 678255.

Construction work is continuing at the site of the former lake to create Bridlington’s new £3m lifeboat station, which will feature training facilities, a mechanic’s workshop, shop and viewing area.