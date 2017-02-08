Sir Greg and friends pass £50,000 mark

A charity single featuring Bridlington’s Sir Greg Knight MP has raised more than £50,000.

The proceeds from the sales of You Can’t Always Get What You Want have been donated to the foundation set up in memory MP Jo Cox.

Drummer Sir Greg and his colleagues from Parliamentary rock band MP4 joined forces with KT Tunstall, David Gray, Steve Harley and Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson to record a cover version of the Rolling Stones track

Jo Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, thanked Sir Greg and the band for their sterling efforts and said the family were “very appreciative” of the work of the MPs who had helped raise money for such a good cause.