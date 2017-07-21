Shop goes back to 80s for anniversary

What was happening back in 1987?

Margaret Thatcher won her third General Election, work began on the Channel Tunnel, Coventry City won the FA Cup and Rick Astley was top of the pop charts.

In Bridlington, another high street name was arriving in town as B&Q opened its store in Bessingby Road.

To mark its 30th anniversary next week, staff will be getting dressed up in fashions from the time of that opening day.

Mark Whitaker, store manager, said: “Sunday, July 23 is the official anniversary but because of all of our staff work on Wednesdays, our busiest day of the week, we will celebrate on the 26th.”

“There will be tea and coffee for customers, in exchange for a donation to charity in memory of a colleague who died of cancer a couple of years ago.

“Three of our members of staff have been part of team since day one and we have two or three others who have given us 28 years service,” said Mr Whitaker, who has been at the store 20 years himself.

Workers will be in 1980s fancy dress on the anniversary day.

Mr Whitaker said: “One of them is even going to try to fit into the original staff uniform from 1987.

“It is a bit of fun but being established in the town for 30 years is something worth celebrating and we want to make it a really memorable day for the staff.”

The store currently employs 38 people, aged between 18 and 70.

Mr Whitaker said that there are still cuttings from the Free Press from down the years in the staff canteen.