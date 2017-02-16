Selling Brid at national travel show

Bridlington is being promoted as a holiday destination to thousands of potential tourists at a series of holiday and travel shows across the UK.

Visit Hull and East Yorkshire has had stands at major events in Manchester and London in recent weeks, and they will be at a show in Birmingham this weekend.

It is all part of the bid to increase the number of day trips and short breaks taken in Bridlington and to cash in on Hull’s year as City of Culture.

Cllr Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Attending these shows is an important way of promoting what Hull and the East Riding has to offer and allows us to tap into national and international markets.

“The tourism industry plays an important role in our local economy and is worth over £522 million a year, as well as supporting thousands of jobs.

“With major events such as Hull being UK City of Culture in 2017, it is crucial that we continue to proactively market the area far and wide to ensure that local businesses can capitalise on the opportunities increased visitor spend provides and to also help build on the positive profile of East Yorkshire, so that holidaymakers continue coming back for decades to come.”