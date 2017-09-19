Save money on your energy bills

Bridlington residents are being encouraged to sign up to a new county-wide scheme which could save them hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council operates the project which started four years ago and has seen more than 17,000 homes in the region save an average of £190.

By forming a collective of several thousand homes, the council then asks energy suppliers to submit bids to an auction and the lowest prices are offered to all the households which have regiustered an interest.

Cllr Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment at the council, said: “Households in the East Riding who haven’t yet taken advantage of this are still able to access the exclusive deals secured through the collective by simply signing up via the website.

“Now is the ideal time for residents, especially those on standard tariffs, to switch.

“They could secure a great rate for the year ahead at a time when many will now be feeling the impact of the standard variable tariff increases announced in recent months.

“People are sent personal offers after each auction and these detail how much they could be saving, if applicable, against their current deal. There is no obligation to accept the personal offer but if they do it’s easy to switch and the new provider takes care of the whole process.

“Any savings are better in residents’ pockets and this is money which potentially be spent with local businesses, supporting the local East Riding economy.”

To express your interest at www.eastriding.gov.uk/yorswitch or telephone 01482 393939.