Rewarding our town’s heroes

The Extraordinary People Awards in Bridlington were held for the first time last year.

Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre, they are back and judges want to hear the stories of people and groups who have made a positive difference to the Bridlington community.

This year’s Extraordinary People Awards will be held at Bridlington Spa on Friday, November 17, presented again by BBC presenter Blair Jacobs.

Winners will be announced in seven categories and Bridlington residents can get nominating now.

Who will you put forward?

Spirit of youth

For people aged 18 and under, who have shown the best positive example to peers, their school or town general by helping others, overcoming an adversity or facing up with courage to life’s hardships and challenges.

Charity fund-raiser

The judges are looking for a group or organisation who need not necessarily have raised the most cash, but will be judged on innovative fund-raising methods and the personal effort involved in their work.

Volunteer of the year

This award could be given to an individual person or a team of people.

The winner will be a charity or staff at a workplace who have selflessly volunteered to help a person or people, whether it be for charity or just to help those less fortunate and in need.

Coastal hero

A category recognising our seaside heritage, which is open to individuals or teams who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the sustainability of our coast, its industry and keeping people safe in our waters.

Community local hero

This award is for someone who strives to make the Bridlington community a better place, by putting everyone before themselves. Judges are looking for a true shining beacon in the area.

Shaping the Future

This category is for an education provider, such as nursery, school or college, or a community group, like youth clubs, cadets and scout groups, which has had a positive impact on its pupils or members as well as the wider community in Bridlington.

Business & Tourism

This award is a true celebration of the wonderful cross section of businesses, tourism and arts groups we have in Bridlington and recognises those organisations that deliver exceptional service as par for the course.

Download a nomination form from www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk. The deadline for entries is Saturday, September 30.

The centre’s website also has details of sponsorship opportunities.