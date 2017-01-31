Rags named as one of UK’s best hotels

It’s not just in Hollywood where it is awards season - the good news keeps coming for Bridlington’s hotels and guest houses.

Rags Restaurant, Bar and Hotel has been given Top Rated status in the Simply The Guest Awards, which is run by booking website LateRooms.com.

The harbourside hotel impressed its guests, as the awards claim to be the only ones in the UK which are based purely on guest reviews.

Rags owner Julie Dyl said: “It feels great to have been awarded Top Rated status and that the work that we do is recognised by LateRooms.com.

“We’re honoured that so many of our guests have had positive stays with us.”

It is hoping to add another accolade to its collection because LateRooms.com has added six new categories to its list, and Rags has its eye on one of them

“I’d like to take this opportunity to ask people in Bridlington to vote for us for the Best View category,” said Julie.

To be awarded Top Rated status means that Rags in Bridlington achieved a minimum review score of 80% on the LateRooms.com site during 2016.

Andrea Tarpey, LateRooms.com spokesperson, said: “Our Simply The Guest Awards have become a highlight of the travel and hotel calendar since they were launched five years ago, and really reflect the true standard of a hotel.

“All reviews on the LateRooms.com site come only from customers who have genuinely booked and stayed at the property and Top Rated status is now a trusted benchmark amongst those looking for a hotel with great quality.

“According to our guests, Rags is one of the top hotels in the UK and top of the league in all areas.”