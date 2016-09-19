Property: Sands Lane, Bridlington, £390,000

An attractive, double fronted, detached residence offering modern, spacious, well planned accommodation.

Located only yards from the north beach, the property briefly comprises: Reception hall and porch, living room, formal dining room; breakfast room, five edrooms (en-suite to master); lovely fitted kitchen, conservatory, bathroom with an enclosed bath/shower. There is a full balcony, a garden room with large awning, perfect for entertaining, car drive and garage.

Contact Harris-Shields on 01262 601704 for more details.