Professor returns for third adventure

Bridlington author Trev Haymer has released his third book, the latest story in his Feisty Professor series.

Once again, it features the adventures of intrepid investigator who assists the local police force but inevitably finds herself in dangerous scrapes.

Officially retired, after a career which saw him create characters and action figures for museum displays, he moved to Bridlington from Halifax several years ago.

He has written and published seven books which now include the three Feisty Professor books, a collection of his poems, a futuristic novel, a collection of short stories and his own family history book.

Trev said: “I just love writing. I sit on Brid front, gazing out at our lovely bay and watching the boats. This is where I get most of the inspiration for my Feisty Professor books.”

he is planning to put the professor character on the back burner for the time being and looking at something different for his next book.

“I fancy a change now, so I am resting the Prof books for the moment and returning to writing another book of short stories,” he said.

He’d love to get his work out to wider audience but Trev accepts it is not easy and he appreciates the support he receives locally.

“Genuine authors only wish for their books to be read,” he said. “But us local writers don’t have a town centre ‘proper bookshop’ in Brid to showcase our books.

“Although I am developing a local fanbase, I don’t have an agent so have to rely on our excellent local press, our brilliant libraries, the Bridlington Tourist Information Centre and the loyal Lodge Books site for their generous support.”

Writing is a world away from his previous work.

He started out woning a sheet metal engineering company in his home town in West yorkshire until ill-health forced him to retire early.

After that, he created dummies for Armley Industrial Museum in Leeds, Catterick Army Camp Museum, Eden Camp and Filey Museum.

Trev’s books are available from his publisher, Lodge Books, in South Back Lane, Bridlington. He also has sites on Amazon, Lulu and Goodreads.