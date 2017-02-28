Pizza shop sex couple speak out

The couple caught on camera getting amorous in a Scarborough takeaway have broken their silence.

Daniella Hirst, 28, and Craig Smith, 31, were waiting for a 12-inch pepperoni when they “got a bit carried away” in the Domino's store in Castle Road on Saturday night.

Sharing a pizza. Glen Minikin - Courtesy of The Sun

The Scarborough News story of the Bridlington couple's romp went viral and was picked up by newspapers in America, Europe and Australia.

The randy takeaway fans also cashed in on their five minutes of fame by posing for pictures for The Sun newspaper.

Daniella told the newspaper: “I’m very open-minded about sex and public places — I love the thrill you may get caught.

“But obviously I never thought we’d get caught like this and end up all over the internet.”

Builder Craig, added: “Our top five [places] include a bus, a van, a hotel, swimming pool and a field. We wanted to see if we could top it.

“We got a bit frisky and one thing led to another. Domino’s is definitely now our number one - going to be hard to top it.”

They then joked that they "will have to try Pizza Hut next".

