People power to pick who the Promenades should support

The people of Bridlington have been given the power to decide which good cause, volunteer groups or charities should get the Promenades Shopping Centre’s fund-raising support this year.

Centre manager Maria Kamper said: “As a shopping centre at the core of the community, we like to try and involve the public as wholeheartedly as possible in all that we do and we rely on the people of Bridlington’s support and generosity to help make our events and initiatives a success.

“It’s thanks to their help that we are able to raise vital funds for so many good causes in the town, which is why we feel it should be up to the public to decide our charity of the year.

“We’ve already had an overwhelming response, with more than 80 people writing in so far. I would urge everyone to make a nomination, no matter how big or small your charity is, we want to know about it.”

Nominations close on Friday, February 24. Forms can be downloaded from the centre’s website, www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk