New manager arrives at Promenades

The new man in charge of Bridlington’s shopping centre has said customers are ‘in for a treat’ this summer.

Carl Brown has been appointed the new manager of the Promenades, and is preparing for the precinct’s busiest time of year.

One of his first jobs will be to unveil the centre’s programme of summer events, which will have the theme of Beside The Seaside.

The 44-year-old said: “I am delighted to have joined the team at The Promenades.

“I am looking forward to working closely with retailers, enhancing relations within the local community and ensuring customers have plenty of reasons to visit more often and stay for longer.

“The team have given me a great overview of what’s been going on and what’s planned and all I can say is Bridlington shoppers are in for a treat as we head into the summer.”

Carl lives in Hull and has spent the past 20 years running large retail units before taking up his new role at The Promenades.

With a diploma in shopping centre management to his name, he said he will be working closely with the team at New River Retail, the owner of the centre, to deliver a ‘revitalised shopping and leisure destination’.

He succeeds Maria Kamper, who has moved to the Prospect Centre in Hull.

She said: “Carl’s experience will be invaluable as the team continue to create an inviting shopping and leisure experience for residents and visitors to Bridlington to enjoy.”

The centre has seen three new traders arrive in the past two months. Health and beauty discount chain Savers opened this week, following on from Jerome’s cafe and Warren James jewellers.