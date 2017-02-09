Mike rows the Atlantic single-handed

A Bridlington businessman has almost reached the halfway point of an epic 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic.

Mike Burton, managing director of AB Graphic on Carnaby Industrial Estate, has already raised £11,000 for charity as he attempts to row solo from Gran Canaria to Antigua.

His remarkable adventure has seen him hit by flying fish and capsizing so far, but he remains on course to complete the challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

He has previous experience of endurance challenges, having won a pairs Atlantic race by seven days in the past.

Before setting off from Spain last month, Mike said: “Having rowed a pairs boat with my good friend Tom Salt in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge in 2013/14, I decided, in a moment of madness, to attempt an unsupported solo row of the Atlantic.

“Because cancer touches every one of us I am hoping to raise £30,000 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.”

He is rowing for 16 hours a day, seven days a week, and is averaging 46 miles per day.

His home for the duration of his challenge is a six-metre-long, 1.8-metre-wide boat called Storm Petrel, constructed of glass fibre and Kevlar and self-righting in the event of a capsize.

Only 113 have ever completed the route that Mike has chosen to tackle and he is having to consume 6,000 calories each day and drink five litres of water, to fuel his efforts.

Despite taking more than 400,000 strokes of his oars so far, he has only seen a single ship since he set off.

The wind, weather and sea state mean his progress varies each day but he is averaging 1.92 miles per hours.

Sarah Tuckwell, fund-raising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support said “We are in complete awe of Mike’s challenge and incredibly grateful he has chosen to support Macmillan.

“Having raised almost £11,000 already Mike is well on his way to achieving his target, which will provide more than 1,000 hours of care from a Macmillan nurse, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.”

You can keep track of Mike and his journey in Storm Petrel across the Atlantic, follow his daily blog, or make a donation by visiting www.sprata.org.