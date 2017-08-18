Mike goes flat out selling everything

Everything has its price – and that is literally the case at Mike Leach’s Bridlington home.

He has put price tags on all his furniture in a bid to sell it before he moves out of town.

Ill health has forced Mike to move closer to his family in Hereford so it is a case of everything must go – and quickly, as he has to leave his two-bedroom property by September 16.

A former Marine, Mike said: “The money will help me with transport down to Hereford. I can’t take all this with me.

“People are welcome to come and walk around the flat. I will take an offer for anything.” The 66-year-old has been in the flat in Cardogan Road for seven years and previously ran a guest house.

For details of his sale, call Mike on 677417.