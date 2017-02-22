Masterplan for 1,500 new homes

Almost 1,500 new homes could be built on the north side of Bridlington to solve the town’s housing shortage.

A council masterplan could be published as early as next month, outlining plans to create a huge new development between Scarborough Road and Bempton Lane.

A link road could be built between Bempton Lane and Scarborough Road

There will then be a six-week public consultation which will shape how future planning applications for the area are handled.

A report by Alan Menzies, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s director of planning and economic regeneration, will be presented to the cabinet at their meeting in Beverley on Tuesday.

In it, he says: “The East Riding Local Plan (ERLP) allocates sites for future housing development to meet the identified need up to 2029.

“A number of the larger allocations require the preparation of a masterplan in order to ensure that they are not developed in a piecemeal and uncoordinated way.”

Looking towards Bridlington from Bempton Lane

He adds that the masterplan will “demonstrate to local communities a clearer vision of how the site will be developed”.

For Bridlington, land to the north of the town has been identified and the report says the area needs 1,459 extra houses.

It also says there will need to be a link road through the site, connecting Scarborough Road and Bempton Lane, which would need to be suitable for bus services and include off-road cycle lanes.

Another concern will be how the council is able to maintain what it calls “the important view” towards Bridlington Priory as you approach the town from the north.

The masterplan will look at issues including flood risk, drainage, access and movement, archaeology, conservation, ecology and landscape,

It is expected to be published for public consultation in March or April, if the cabinet approves the idea.