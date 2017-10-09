Little Experts wanted to test the latest toys

It sounds like a dream job for children - testing the latest games and gadgets.

The Promenades Shopping Centre in Bridlington is looking for two Little Experts, who will get to rate the toys which will be on everyone’s Christmas list.

The winning candidates, who will be aged between five and 10, will be filmed chatting about which treats they think are the best, and their video reviews will be added to the centre’s Facebook page.

Carl Brown, centre manager, said: “After launching Kids Club back in July, we have been looking for ways to make shopping with us easier for families and Little Experts will do just that.

“Parents will be able to hear straight from the kids all about the latest toys and hopefully make the decision of what to buy their own little ones a bit easier over what can be quite a stressful and busy time for parents.

“Our Little Expert reviews will be uploaded to the centre’s social media pages each month and we will be giving customers the opportunity to win great prizes as well.”

Parents can put forward their children for the role at the Promenades website.