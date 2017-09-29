Last chance to enter region's biggest business awards

The most prestigious night of the business calendar is returning once more and this year it has a licence to thrill.

The Scarborough News Business Awards will be held at Scarborough Spa on Friday November 24.

ENTER HERE: www.scarboroughba.co.uk

The closing date was due to be Monday but due to a number of late entries we have decided to extend this until Monday October 9.

This year’s event will have a James Bond theme. The event will include 007-themed aspects plus a singer and will have all the glamour of Moneypenny without costing you a pretty penny.

Last year’s Scarborough News Business Awards saw more than 350 people packing out the venue for a celebration of success throughout our region.

This year, The University of Hull is returning as the headline sponsor of the ceremony and awards night.

The awards are open to businesses in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington.

Anyone interested in sponsoring one of the awards or supporting the event should contact nicole.plant@jpress.co.uk

There is now a dedicated website where you can submit your entries for this year’s awards.

To enter simply visit www.scarboroughba.co.uk and fill in the details.

You can submit entries in one or more categories.

Let’s celebrate the quality and range of business in our district and create a ‘feelgood factor’.