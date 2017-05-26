Jordan lands major national fishing award

Jordan Harrison has been named the country’s best young fisherman at a national awards ceremony.

He received his title from comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner at the Fishing News Awards in Aberdeen last Thursday.

The 18-year-old, who went to Bridlington School, works on the Riptide boat and also picked up the George Traves Award for excellence and determination during his training scheme recently.

Jordan said: “I knew from the age of 13 that I wanted to work at sea after helping my friend on a charter boat.

“I have just completed my training for my skipper’s ticket but I’m very happy with who I work with.

“I was very grateful to be nominated for this award, and then to get down to the final five was even better.

Mum Sam was with him at the prestigious ceremony. She said: “It was a lovely evening. Rory actually came over and had words with Jordan, he was very interested in all aspects of the fishing industry.

“As Jordan’s parents, we are extremely proud of him and thank everyone who has supported Jordan along the way, especially Ben Woolford and the crew of Riptide.”