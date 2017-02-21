Jobs fair attracts hundreds to centre

More than 500 people headed to Bridlington Job Centre last Friday to find out more about vacancies which are on offer in the town.

Organisers of Just the Job 2017 were delighted with the turnout at the event and hope to use it as a building block for similar days in the future.

The team from Far Grange Holiday Park: Ian Chambers, David Lyons, Ash Ewbank, Mandy McBean

There were 35 employers from a range of sectors at the fair, including Thornwick Bay, Primrose Valley, Barmston Beach, Morrisons, The Armed Forces, McDonalds, Station Avenue Pharmacy, East Riding College, East Riding Council and Allied Healthcare.

They had information stands to advertise jobs and training opportunities and staff were able to offer face-to-face support to job-seekers.

The event was opened by Dave Waller, employer and partnership manager for Jobcentre Plus and the town’s mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry.

Mr Waller said: “Just the Job has been hailed as a success by customers, employers and organisations attending.

Cllr Liam Dealtry chats to Sgt Steve Johnson of the RAF

“Bridlington Jobcentre hopes to build on the success of this event and offer something similar in the future”.

One of the job-seekers who went along said ‘it was a very productive day for me gaining many new contacts’, while feedback from one of the businesses who attended said ‘the event was very productive and showed lots of interest from people looking for work’.

Diane Doncaster, manager of Bridlington Jobcentre in Quay Road, added “Just the Job was a fantastic community event, forging strong links between local employers, partners, job seekers and Bridlington Jobcentre.

We are excited about hosting further events in the future”.